Love Island star reveals he’s given up alcohol – after ‘losing himself’ after the show

"I got caught up a bit in the celebrity lifestyle..."

Love Island star reveals he’s given up alcohol – after ‘losing himself’...

Anton Danyluk has revealed that he has given up alcohol after “losing himself” following his time on Love Island.

The Scottish native struggled to cope after finding fame on the popular reality show last summer, and he quit drinking in order to rescue himself.

Speaking to the MailOnline, Anton said: “With Love Island, you shoot to fame instantly, you were a nobody and it’s hard to adapt to.”

“We lose who we are. I wasn’t myself. I had been acting differently.”

“When I came out of the villa I was no stranger to admitting that I was going out more than I ever did,” he continued.

“I was always the fitness guy but I got caught up a bit in the celebrity lifestyle.”

The 25-year-old decided that he needed a change in his life, and came to the decision to stop drinking.

“At the start of this year I decided that I wasn’t going to be drinking this year and I’ve managed to stick to that,” he confessed.

“I wanted to make a change and I’m feeling a lot happier getting back to my old self.”

Anton also said the relationships in the villa are an “illusion”, and revealed he’s only stayed in contact with two Islanders from the series – Anna Vakili and Joe Garratt.

“In the villa, the relationships are an illusion and the friendships are an illusion,” he said.

“To be honest the only people I speak to are Anna and Joe.”

“Things happened when people came off the show, people changed,” he said.

“I thought I had brothers and sisters for life with a lot of people but it’s just an illusion in there.”

“I don’t want to name people but it will be pretty obvious…”

Anton met fellow Islander Belle Hassan on the show and started a romance with the blonde beauty during the series.

However, their romance came to an end just five weeks after leaving the villa.

Check out our exclusive interview with Too Hot To Handle star Nicole O’Brien on our brand new weekly show ‘Goss Chats’, which is in association with top Irish aesthetic clinic Hause of JeJuve.

The Cork native opens up about the “indescribable tension” in the villa, her love for bad boys, and what the public reaction has been like since the Netflix show launched: