Love Island star returns to day job after stint in the villa

Love Island’s Billy Brown has returned to his dab job as a builder after his stint in the villa.

The 23-year-old entered the villa as a Casa Amor bombshell and coupled up with Tasha Ghouri.

However, he was left single when the dancer rekindled her romance with Andrew Le Page.

Billy didn’t fail to make waves during his short stint in the villa.

The 23-year-old caused chaos between Gemma Owen and her beau Luca Bish after the pair were seen “flirting” with each other.

Billy also had a sensational fallout with Danica Taylor after he abruptly dumped her following the Snog, Marry, Pie challenge.

Billy was then dumped from the villa alongside Summer Botwe after a party at the beach club.

He has since returned to his day job as a builder, just weeks after leaving Love Island.

The 23-year-old shared a video of himself hammering a brick wall with his 131,000 Instagram followers.

