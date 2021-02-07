Love Island star Rachel Fenton receives Covid-19 vaccine after contracting the virus twice

The 28-year-old has been working as a nurse amid the pandemic

Rachel Fenton has received the Covid-19 vaccine after contracting the virus twice.

The Love Island star, who has been working as a nurse amid the coronavirus pandemic, took to Instagram to share a snap of her getting the jab.

The 28-year-old wrote: “The beginning of the end 🙏🏼 thank you to all the incredible doctors and scientists for creating this vaccine and helping us become one step further to beating this virus💉”.

Back in December, the reality star warned her followers about reinfection, after testing positive for the deadly virus for a second time.

Rachel tweeted at the time: “I’ve been re-infected with COVID-19. I tested positive back in March and also had the antibodies.”

“I knew reinfection did happen but I didn’t think it was that common? I think it’s important people know that reinfection is happening, it could be the new strain?”

In another tweet, Rachel said: “I’ve had another positive swab recently. I had very mild symptoms which were not like the symptoms I had before. Has anyone else experienced a second positive Covid-19 swab?”

Speaking on her Instagram Story, the reality star further explained: “Obviously as I’m a nurse, I’m tested weekly. My work do weekly surveillance swabs, and I’ve always tested negative since that period when I did have coronavirus.”

“Recently, I’ve tested positive again, so I’ve actually been reinfected with the virus, which is quite scary. And for me, I knew reinfection did happen, but I wasn’t aware that it was that common.”

"Clearly there is another strain of coronavirus going around, and I know everyones talking about it and something that could be more transmittable," she continued. "So I think everyone just needs to be extremely careful, you know, reinfection does happen. Once you've had coronavirus – you're not immune to it." "And I think everyone needs to be very aware of the current situation, like it is really scary." "Luckily I've been on annual leave so I've not had any patient contact, thank god. But I just want to reiterate how important it is to socially distance and to make sure you wear your masks." "So stay safe everyone," Rachel added.