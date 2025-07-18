Ad
HomeTop Story

Latest Posts

Love Island star quits Villa after tearful breakdown

From ITV Love Island SR12 Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: HARRISON.
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely

It has been reported that a certain islander has quit the villa after a tearful breakdown and is already on their way back home.

Harrison made the ultimate decision to leave show after finding himself in a dramatic love triangle, involving him, Toni, and Lauren.

The footballer departed the island on Thursday night, and a source told The Sun: “It’s been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep32 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Harrison

“Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him.”

“He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”

During last night’s episode of Love Island, Toni demanded answers from him as she caught him flossing Lauren’s teeth.

Speaking to Harrison, an upset Toni confessed: “You’re embarrassing me over and over again.”

From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep34 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Toni and Harrison
From ITV
Love Island SR12 Ep34 on ITV2 and ITVX
Pictured: Toni and Harrison

Harrison replies, “My feelings for Lauren just aren’t going to disappear”, to which Toni asks: “Do you really want to be with me…?”

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX.

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages. 

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).

Ad
Ella-Bleu Kiely
Ella-Bleu Kiely

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Irish Showbiz

us showbiz

uk showbiz

Latest News

@goss.ie
161.0k Followers
Follow

Contact us

Call to action

Interested in advertising with Goss Meda? Email our Sales Team below for our advertising rates.

EMAIL