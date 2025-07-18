Love Island star quits Villa after tearful breakdown

It has been reported that a certain islander has quit the villa after a tearful breakdown and is already on their way back home.

Harrison made the ultimate decision to leave show after finding himself in a dramatic love triangle, involving him, Toni, and Lauren.

The footballer departed the island on Thursday night, and a source told The Sun: “It’s been a momentous few days for Harrison and ultimately he has decided to quit.”

“Everyone was so shocked and people were crying and hugging him.”

“He worked through everything with the ITV duty of care team and is making his way home to his family now.”

During last night’s episode of Love Island, Toni demanded answers from him as she caught him flossing Lauren’s teeth.

Speaking to Harrison, an upset Toni confessed: “You’re embarrassing me over and over again.”

Harrison replies, “My feelings for Lauren just aren’t going to disappear”, to which Toni asks: “Do you really want to be with me…?”

LOVE ISLAND CONTINUES TONIGHT AT 9PM ON ITV2 AND ITVX.

SuperValu Insurance is our official Reality TV partner this summer.

A leading provider of car, home, travel and life insurance, SuperValu Insurance offers a range of cover options to suit people of all ages and all life stages.

For more information and a quote, check out SuperValu.ie/Insurance.

(SuperValu Financial Services DAC t/a SuperValu Insurance is regulated by the Central Bank of Ireland).