Love Island star Paige Thorne sets the record straight on her relationship with Jacques O’Neill

Paige Thorne has set the record straight on her relationship with Jacques O’Neill.

The Welsh paramedic was coupled up with the rugby player on Love Island 2022, before Jacques sensationally decided to quit the show.

The 23-year-old promised to wait for Paige outside the villa; however, she grew close to the “ultimate bombshell” Adam Collard.

Adam and Paige placed fifth on the show, narrowly missing out on a coveted spot in the grand final.

The pair have since parted ways, after their relationship hit the rocks back in September when a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

Following her split from Adam, Paige revealed she was back in touch with Jacques, and the pair were spotted cosying up at an event in Manchester.

Paige took part in an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, where she shut down rumours she and Jacques are back together.

She explained: “So when I broke up with Adam, me and Jacques did get in contact with each other. Just calling to make sure the other person was okay. Anything kind of left unsaid from the villa was spoken about briefly.”

“We’ve seen each other one time which was at the same event that we were both very drunk in, and neither of us could probably tell you what we even talked about. And that is it.”

Paige added: “I still and will probably always have some sort of capacity of caring for Jacques and having his back. I would be there if he needed me to be or called me and I’m sure if I really needed him he would be there too.”

She also asked her followers to “let go of me and Jacques”.

It comes after Paige’s ex Adam confirmed he is dating again.