Love Island star Paige Thorne sets the record straight on her relationship with Dami Hope

Love Island 2022 star Paige Thorne has set the record straight on her relationship with Dami Hope.

The Welsh paramedic formed a close friendship with the Irish microbiologist during their time in the villa.

Despite Paige being coupled up with Adam Collard and Dami being in a relationship with Indiyah Polack, fans of the show questioned whether the close pals secretly fancied each other after spotting some “suspicious” moments between them.

During her appearance on the Fancy A Chat podcast, Paige was asked by host and 2021 Love Island contestant Toby Aromolaran: “How would you describe your relationship with Dami?”

Paige replied: “Right ok, me and Dami, let’s just put this to bed because I am sick of getting dragged for ‘being after Indiyah’s guy’. I am not, like please stop.”

“Girls and guys can be mates without anything in it,” she added.

It comes after Paige and Adam made their relationship official, just days after Love Island 2022 came to an end.

Speaking to Jodie McCallum for On Demand Entertainment earlier this week, Adam explained he wanted to wait until the outside world to make things official, to make sure Paige new he wasn’t bluffing.

“I always said that I wanted to [make things official] off camera, so that [Paige] knew everything was real,” he explained. “Even though we did, we knew that, I made a point of it as soon as we got home, hometown – yeah, so we are official.”