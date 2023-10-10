Love Island star Paige Thorne ‘officially dating THIS rapper’ – after Adam Collard split

Love Island star Paige Thorne is officially dating rapper Formz, according to reports.

The Welsh paramedic was first linked to the musician, whose real name is Josh Foreman, back in August – when eagle-eyed fans spotted they were both sharing similar snaps from a trip to Barcelona.

A source has since told MailOnline that Forma asked Paige to be his girlfriend during a romantic dinner date at The Shard in London over the weekend.

Paige shot to fame after appearing on Love Island last summer.

She was initially coupled up with rugby star Jacques O’Neill, before he dramatically left the villa.

Paige then struck up a romance with bombshell Adam Collard, and the pair narrowly missed out on a place in the final.

Shortly after leaving the villa, the couple called it quits, after a video of Adam cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

Adam appeared on Celebs Go Dating earlier this year, and he struck up a romance with model Lottie Moss.

But on Monday, the reality star confirmed he is now dating ITV Sport presenter Laura Woods.