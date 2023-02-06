Love Island star Paige Thorne ‘dating THIS footballer’ following split from Adam Collard

Love Island star Paige Thorne is reportedly dating Swansea City footballer Liam Cullen.

According to OK! Magazine, the Welsh paramedic has grown close to the 23-year-old sport star in recent weeks.

A source told the outlet: “Paige is dating footballer Liam Cullen and things are going really well. It’s early days but she’s very happy.”

Paige’s new rumoured romance comes after her split from Adam Collard at the end of last year.

The insider added: “Paige was a bit put off by love after her split from Adam and wasn’t actively looking for it. But she’s enjoying her time with Liam.”

Paige appeared to confirm her romance with Liam last week, when a fan commented on one of her TikTok videos: “Thanks for making Liam good at football again.”

The reality star replied: “My guy was good before me anyways. Must be the meal prep I’m doing for him.”