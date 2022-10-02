Love Island star Olivia Attwood tipped to land major presenting gig

Olivia Attwood has been tipped to land major presenting gig, following the success of her recent documentary.

The 31-year-old, who shot to fame after appearing on Love Island back in 2017, explored the world of online sex in the BBC documentary Olivia Attwood: Getting Filthy Rich earlier this year.

According to The Sunday Mirror, ITV bosses are now eying up the former TOWIE star as a future Holly Willoughby or Laura Whitmore.

A source told the publication: “Olivia is one to watch. Like Holly and Laura, Olivia is another jewel in the network’s presenters crown and has the magic chemistry and ability.”

“It’s far too early to say, but there has been whispers about Olivia as a potential choice to present Love Island.”

Laura Whitmore recently stepped down as the host of Love Island, after presenting the show for three seasons.

Speaking about the success of Olivia Attwood: Filthy Rich, the insider added: “There is a huge appetite for these shows with viewers – it performed well – and even though it was uncharted territory for her, Olivia did ­brilliantly with it.”

“Everybody loved working with her, she works very hard, is bright, articulate, engaging, popular with viewers, and is a natural on camera.”

While Olivia has been linked to the Love Island hosting gig, it was reported earlier this week that Maya Jama has accepted the role, and is in the final stages of organising her contract.