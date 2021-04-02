Love Island star Olivia Attwood introduces adorable rescue pup

The reality star has urged fans to adopt pets instead of buying them from third-party breeders

Olivia Attwood has revealed she’s adopted a dog with her fiancé Bradley Dack.

The 29-year-old, who has spoken out against breeders selling ‘designer puppies’ in the past, introduced their new pooch on Instagram last night.

Sharing photos of herself and their new fur baby, Olivia wrote: “I think I have made you all wait long enough… Meet….Lola.”

“Brad and I have waited years to get a dog, and I can’t believe she’s actually here and she’s ours.”

“And what I can believe even less is that we get to have this beautiful dog as part of our family because someone else deemed her not worthy of being in theirs.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OLIVIA ATTWOOD (@oliviajade_attwood)

“We think she is a carpathian / German Shepard dog mix. 5ish months old. Lola and her siblings were found crying in the snow on New Year’s Day in Romania. After being dumped,” she wrote.

“Luckily the incredible @carefordogsro managed to find them just in time and got straight to work with @thepackprojectuk to try turn their fate around.”

Olivia explained: “I had been speaking to the absolute wonder women Laura Walker – founder of the @thepackprojectuk, about an older dog that was looking for a home – we both decided that possibly our home wasn’t right for that particular dog – and then Laura mentioned Lola – she sent a couple of pics over and I fell completely in love.”

“The following weeks took lots of planning and unimaginable work from @thepackprojectuk to get Lola and so many other dogs to Uk to start their new lives, the ones they deserve.”

“Ok I’ll stop now – but now you are officially in a dog spam danger zone – you have been warned,” she joked.

Ad

“And I’ll be on my stories soon sharing lots more about the @thepackprojectuk , and our reality of getting Lola to settle into her first home experience and answering any questions you have 🐶 #AdoptDontShop.”

Olivia and Brad recently moved into a new house, and are currently filming her ITVBe reality show, Olivia Meets Her Match.

The news comes after Olivia slammed third-party dog breeders in the UK, following the death of Molly-Mae Hague’s puppy last year.

Ad

Last May, Molly and her boyfriend Tommy Fury bought a Pomeranian puppy from a breeder based in Chesire, but the pooch was imported from Russia.

Just days after the Love Island stars took their puppy home, he died suddenly after having a seizure.

Their puppy’s death sparked a huge conversation about third-party breeders, and a host of famous faces spoke out about it – including Olivia.

Ad

At the time, the 29-year-old admitted she was offered free puppies following her appearance on Love Island, and slammed breeders for making a profit from the dogs.

“Since I’ve come out of Love Island I’ve had breeders like that message me offering me a free dog like they’re a f***ing pair of shoes or something,” she told her Instagram followers. “It’s just horrendous, and I really don’t want you guys to go and pile on to Molly and Tommy because it’s not about them, they’ve been conned by one of these establishments.”

“At the end of the day if the laws were stricter these establishments wouldn’t be able to operate and then you wouldn’t have these kind of stories.”

Olivia also explained the harrowing “chain of misery” animals are forced to endure with these breeders.

“There is no care in that kind of breeding, taking dogs from third parties is purely a money-making industry, and the mothers of these dogs, well if you do some research, their existence is miserable until they can no longer produce puppies and they’re just basically disposed of,” she said.

“So for everyone who’s had a dog from this kind of breeder and goes ‘my dog’s fine’, well good for you, but the whole chain of misery that follows that dog is not fine.”