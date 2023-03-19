Love Island star Montana Brown reveals the sex of her first child in sweet video

Love Island star Montana Brown has revealed the sex of her first child in a sweet video.

The 27-year-old took to Instagram on Saturday to share a video from her baby shower, which she celebrated with friends and family at the luxury Huntlington House.

In the clip, Montana and her boyfriend Mark O’Connor popped a giant balloon that was filled with blue confetti – revealing they are expecting a boy.

The reality star captioned the post: “Baby O’Connor is a…. 🥹🤍🧡”

“gender reveal weekend at Huntlington House 🫶🏾 @uniquehomestays so grateful also for the beautiful decorations and set up by @twooakevents 🤍🖤”

Montana announced her pregnancy on Christmas Eve, five years after she found fame on Love Island.

Alongside a sweet video documenting her pregnancy, the mum-to-be wrote: “Baby O’Connor coming next summer 🤍👶🏽.”

Montana confirmed her romance with Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.