Love Island star Montana Brown reveals she’s dating a former rugby player

The 25-year-old confirmed her relationship in a new interview

Montana Brown has confirmed she’s dating former rugby player Mark O’Connor.

The reality star rose to fame on the popular dating show Love Island back in 2017, and was first linked to Mark in January this year.

Speaking to new! magazine, the 25-year-old said: “Mine and Mark’s relationship was born out of the second lockdown. I feel like good things always come when you are not expecting it.”

“It’s been lovely to feel in a good headspace. Last year I convinced myself that I didn’t want to meet anyone – I’d be on my own forever instead, but he came along when I wasn’t looking.”

Mark is a real estate executive hails from west London, but he previously played rugby for Chiswick and Wales.

The couple were spotted on a romantic stroll in Barbados earlier this year, after Montana jetted off to the Caribbean island to spend Christmas with her family.

The romance comes after Montana’s split from model Elliott Reeder in January 2020 after two years together.