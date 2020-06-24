Love Island star Montana Brown ‘dating hunky footballer’ after meeting on dating app

Montana Brown is reportedly dating semi-pro footballer Charlie Edwards, after meeting him on a dating app.

The Love Island star has been seeing the Waltham Abbey FC player over the past few months, after splitting from her model boyfriend Elliott Reeder.

According to MailOnline, the couple met on the invite-only dating app Elite.

A source told the outlet: “I know Charlie’s been talking to her for a few weeks – and they went on a date recently.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Charlie Edwards (@charlieedwards7) on May 17, 2020 at 10:03am PDT

“He picked her up and they went for a walk in a park, which I think was near her, and played a bit of tennis. I think they got on well. She’s very funny, I know that.”

The news comes after Montana recently confessed that she started seeing someone during lockdown in the UK.

Speaking on FUBAR Radio, she said: “We have a light at the end of the tunnel okay.”

“This guy, we’re going to go on a walk, and he was like, ‘I’m gonna come pick you up.’ He lives like quite far from me and where we’re going is not near me either.”

“He’s like, ‘No I’m gonna pick you up. I’m gonna swing by, pick you up. Do you have any allergies? Because I’m gonna grab some food on the way for our walk.'”

She added: “I was like, ‘Would you like to marry me?!'”

