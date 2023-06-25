Love Island star Montana Brown announces the birth of her first child

Love Island star Montana Brown has announced the birth of her first child.

The 27-year-old, who got engaged to her beau Mark O’Connor in April, shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers on Sunday.

Alongside a photo of her newborn son, the new mum wrote: “Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor 🥹 we’re so smitten with you little man 🫶🏾23.06.23”

Montana confirmed her romance with Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.

The reality star announced her pregnancy on Christmas Eve last year, five years after she found fame on Love Island.

Alongside a sweet video documenting her pregnancy, she wrote: “Baby O’Connor coming next summer 🤍👶🏽.”