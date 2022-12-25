Love Island star Montana Brown announces she’s expecting her first child

Love Island star Montana Brown has announced she’s expecting her first child with her boyfriend Mark O’Connor.

The reality star, who shot to fame on the popular ITV2 show in 2017, shared the exciting news via Instagram on Christmas Eve.

Alongside a sweet video documenting her pregnancy, the mum-to-be wrote: “Baby O’Connor coming next summer 🤍👶🏽”

Faye Winter commented on the post: “Ahhh congratulations 🤍😍”

Maura Higgins wrote: “Congratulations 😍🥰❤️”

Tasha Ghouri added: “AHHH!!!! Congratulations 😍❤️❤️”

Made In Chelsea star Zara McDermott wrote: “Just remembered how you told me this summer how excited you were for this chapter in your life!!! And here it is!! Congratulations angel❤️❤️”

Geordie Shore’s Vicky Pattison added: “Omg mon!!!! Stop!! Just yesterday you were congratulating me about my family growing 🥹🥹🥹 Mate I’m so happy for you ❤️❤️❤️”

Montana confirmed her romance with Mark in May 2021, but the pair were first linked back in January that year.