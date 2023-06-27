Love Island star Molly Marsh’s friend reveals the truth behind the rumours she dated Tommy Fury

Molly Marsh’s friend has revealed the truth behind the rumours she dated Tommy Fury.

After the 21-year-old entered the villa earlier this month, Love Island fans unearthed a TikTok video from three years ago, in which she claims she dated the boxer before he appeared on the show back in 2019.

The clip in question sees Molly nod when asked: “You dated Tommy Fury before he went on Love Island?”

The West End performer also claimed they were “still in touch” at the time, and revealed she was now “good friends” with Tommy’s current girlfriend Molly-Mae Hague.

Molly’s influencer pal Anastasia Kingsnorth has since addressed the claims.

During her appearance on the Saving Grace podcast, Anastasia revealed: “There was a trend a couple of years ago on TikTok, where you like pretended that you were in a dream and then you like woke up.”

“And she did it, and pretended that she dated Tommy Fury and it went viral on TikTok again, all the news was saying ‘new Love Island contestant wants to be like Molly-Mae.”

“It was a TikTok trend that she did like three years ago, Anastasia continued. “People were believing it.”

Molly was dramatically dumped from the Love Island villa on Friday night.

In a shock twist, Kady McDermott chose to couple up with Zachariah Noble, leaving Molly single.

On Monday night, Zach made his move on Kady.

Zach took the bombshell up to the terrace, and leaned in to kiss her.

But in an awkward moment, Kady awkwardly pulled away from him, and said: “Woah woah woah, what?”

Zach said: “I want to kiss you,” and Kady asked: “You want a kiss? Let’s wait.”

When Zach asked why, Kady explained: “I feel like I’ve only been in, like, three days. And for me, like, I know it’s not a big deal but like, to kiss someone… I want to be, like, 100%.”