Love Island star Millie Court slams trolls after ‘nasty’ comments on her bikini photos

Love Island star Millie Court has slammed online trolls, after reading “nasty” comments on her latest bikini photos.

The 26-year-old recently jetted off to the French Alps with some friends, and took to Instagram to share some snaps from the trip.

In one post, the Essex native posed in the snow in a bikini, snow boots and a puffer coat.

In her latest YouTube vlog, Millie hit out at those who left cruel comments under the post.

She said: “I was going through my comments on Instagram, and some of you may not think that I do see what you write but I do.”

“There are some people in this world who aren’t as nice as others. I’m at an amazing snowy beautiful place Chamonix in France and I love a bikini pic.”

“I take bikini pics as I would in Thailand, so I thought I would taken one in Chamonix because we have a literal heated pool outside and a hot tub, so we went in it afterwards.”

Millie continued: “But people just felt the need to comment calling me a pikey saying I need to get my kit off to get famous.”

“It is quite hurtful when I read comments like that and maybe I don’t have as thick a skin as maybe I should.”

“But I’ve never been prepared for being in the life that I am, and I’m very very grateful for it, but some people aren’t as thick skinned as others, me being one of them and it’s not nice.”

“We all have insecure moments,” she added.

Millie shot to fame after winning the 2021 series of Love Island alongside Liam Reardon.

The couple moved in together shortly after the show, but they sadly split in July.

Millie has since moved in with her Love Island co-star Chloe Burrows, who also recently split from her boyfriend Toby Aromolaran.