Love Island star Millie Court shuts down pregnancy rumours after receiving comments about her weight

Love Island star Millie Court has shut down pregnancy rumours, after receiving comments about her weight.

The 24-year-old, who won the hit dating show last summer with her boyfriend Liam Reardon, took to her Instagram Stories to share a screenshot of a DM from a fan asking her whether she is pregnant.

The reality star wrote: “I’ve been getting a lot of these messages and comments recently…”

“NO I am not pregnant although one day hopefully I will be and I’m sure it’ll be one of the happiest days of my life but being a woman, especially in the public eye, I’ve now experienced what it’s like to be absolutely torn apart by the way you look, dress, act, etc, and it can be hard on someone to be constantly judged,” she continued.

“I personally feel like I am a very strong girl so those words don’t often hurt me, and neither does this. Hence why I am trying me best to show everyone you are beautiful no matter what, without all the editing and filters.”

“But if you have made this comment to someone, just think about how that someone could take that and it could potentially hurt.”

“This is of course indicating that someone’s put on weight and almost feels like a nicer way to say, are you pregnant, or are you just packing on the pounds?”

Millie explained: “I’ve always been (before Love Island) fluctuating between a size 8 and 10, but most of the time a size 10. I was so happy with the way I looked, I didn’t think twice about it.”

“On the weeks leading up to Love Island I felt the need to lose several pounds because I knew I was going to be surrounded by beautiful slim girls. I worked out every single day and ate salad for lunch and to tell you the truth I was miserable whilst doing it.”

“I’d changed whilst I was on the show for several reasons that’s probably for another story time. But I went from a size 10 to a 6, and it’s the smallest I’ve ever been as a young adult.”

“Because of my height, this made me look unhealthily skinny, of which I was (not eating barely anything, feeling ill all the time, tired, dizzy etc) and I remember looking at myself, I’d lost my boobs and my bum and those curves I once had and I MISSED them.”

She went on to say: “Anyway the point of this is, since coming out of Love Island, I’ve found my love for my food again and yes I’m getting back to my usual size.”

“But I love being this way and I just want you all to know that if you love your body and the way that you are, then that is THE most important thing. We’re all different shapes and sizes, each size perfect in our own way.”

“But please don’t get stuck to the beauty standard of ‘perfection’. Don’t feel the pressure to need to be like some of the models we see on the runway because I know being in this job and in the limelight, those pressures are extremely heightened.”

“And today I’m letting go of that pressure and telling you all I am perfectly happy the way I am,” Millie added.