Love Island star Millie Court reveals the REAL reason she split from Liam Reardon

Millie Court has opened up about the REAL reason she split from Liam Reardon.

The former couple, who shot to fame after winning Love Island 2021, called it quits on their relationship earlier this month.

Since then, rumours have been swirling on social media about why the reality stars broke up.

Millie has since addressed these rumours in an interview with Fabulous magazine, shutting down claims of infidelity.

The 25-year-old said: “Nothing happened for us to [break up]. No one cheated. It just was a decision that we made because it wasn’t right for us. I want to stick up for Liam and have his back. He’s not a bad guy.”

The Essex native insisted she and her ex still “get on really, really well”, and that they continue to support each other.

She said: “I’m obviously not totally OK, I’m the best Millie that I can be and going through something that’s not very nice.”

‘Liam is the one person I saw every day who understood the life-changing experiences we were both going through. We can’t just cut things off, and we’ll still support each other in all that we do.”

Liam and Millie first met on last year’s series of Love Island, and were quickly a fan favourite couple.

Their relationship hit the rocks after Casa Amor, after Liam’s secret romance with bombshell Lillie Haynes was exposed.

However, Liam worked hard to rekindle his romance with the blonde beauty, and the pair eventually worked things out and went on to win the show together.

In November, they confirmed they had moved in together in Millie’s native Essex, however, the couple have now decided to part ways amicably.

Millie shared the news of their split on her Instagram story earlier this month.

She wrote: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam added: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”