Love Island star Millie Court has awkward run-in with ex Liam Reardon

Millie Court had an awkward run-in with her ex-boyfriend Liam Reardon on Wednesday night.

The Love Island stars, who won the 2021 series of the show, both attended the ITV party at the Mandrake Hotel in London.

The former couple posed for snaps with their fellow cast mates including Kaz Kamwi, Chloe Burrows and Toby Aromolaran – but didn’t get in any pictures together.

Liam and Millie announced their shock split last Wednesday.

Millie wrote on her IG Stories at the time: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Liam and I wanted to share with you that we have separated 😢 💔 it’s been a tough decision and I am gutted but it’s ultimately what is best for us right now.”

“Thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship. Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year and I wish Liam all the best in everything he does.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Love, Millie ❤️.”

Liam also addressed their split on his Instagram Story, writing: “Hi everyone, to avoid any speculation Millie and I wanted to share with you that we have sadly separated 😢. Honestly so gutted. But thank you to every single one of you for supporting our relationship.”

“Nothing will ever take away from the amazing experience we shared in Love Island & the past year we’ve been so lucky to both come into each other’s lives.”

“We both will continue to be friends and I will remain as Millie’s biggest supporter in all that she does and I know she will always do amazing.”

“We’re both ready for new chapters and I’m excited for what’s next. Again I just want to thank you all for supporting us on what’s been an incredible journey. X”

Millie later slammed “nasty” online rumours about her split from Liam.

She wrote on her IG Stories: “Just wanted to jump on here to say thank you to everyone again for your support and all of your really kind words.”

“It would have taken me hours to sit there and reply back to each and every one of you so just know that I see you, you made me smile on a really hard day and I love you all. I feel so lucky to have you all in my life.”

“I’d also like to ask you guys to please not believe everything you have read in the press or have seen on social media.”

The reality star continued: “Last thing I want is people to say nasty things about Liam or put the blame on him, or vice versa, it wouldn’t have ended on a good note like it did if anything had happened.”

“Going through a break up is hard enough as it is, let alone when people are spreading nasty rumours that are simply not true.”

“Please remember we are human beings too, we have feelings and to always, always be kind. You never really know what someone is going through.”

“I know I have been quiet for a couple of days but I needed time to digest, and also stay off my phone and clear my mind.”

“However, majority of my job is based online and I love my job so much I truly do. I’ll continue posting as normal, but again please be mindful of what you are commenting. Love you guys xxx,” she added.