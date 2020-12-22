Love Island star Michael Griffiths linked to stunning model: ‘They’re completely smitten’

The reality star has a new lady in his life

Michael Griffiths is reportedly dating model Bethan Sowerby.

The Love Island star started seeing the Britain’s Next Top Model contestant in the UK, before making their romance official during a recent trip to Dubai.

A source close to the couple told MailOnline: “Michael and Bethan are completely smitten with each other.”

“Usually they’re both so busy with work and travel but the last few weeks has given them the chance to really get to know each other.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋 B E T H A N S O W E R B Y (@bethansowerbyy)

“Michael was in Dubai holidaying with his friends from Love Island but Bethan was also abroad and the pair spent a lot of time together during the trip.”

“They started dating in Liverpool and Michael wined and dined Bethan at luxury restaurant Dash,” the insider added.

Bethan, who has over 129K followers on Instagram, appeared on Britain’s Next Top Model back in 2016.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🦋 B E T H A N S O W E R B Y (@bethansowerbyy)

Meanwhile, Michael rose to fame on Love Island last year, when he dumped Amber Gill for Joanna Chimonides during the show’s Casa Amor twist.

After his romance with Joanna came to an end, the 29-year-old later appeared on MTV’s Ex On The Beach, where he grew close to fellow Love Island star Ellie Brown.

Back in January, Michael said he was “head over heels” for Ellie, but their relationship didn’t last long as they split just a few weeks later.