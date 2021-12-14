Love Island star Matthew MacNabb joins Dancing With The Stars lineup

Irish Love Island star Matthew MacNabb has joined the lineup for next year’s Dancing With The Stars.

The 26-year-old rose to fame following his stint in Casa Amor on the hit dating show over the summer.

Speaking about his DWTS stint, Matthew said: “I’m really excited to join the show, I love an adventure and when the opportunity to learn to dance came along it seemed like a great challenge to start off the New Year. I’ve always wanted to learn to dance, so why not do it on live television?”

After a Summer of sun on #LoveIsland, Matthew MacNabb is all set for a Winter of glitter on Dancing with the Stars! Let’s go, @MatthewMacNabb! 🏝 #DWTSIrl #DWTS pic.twitter.com/moKZkkVqML — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) December 14, 2021

Matthew will join Irish rugby star Jordan Conroy, author Cathy Kelly, Aslan’s Billy McGuinness, Irish jockey Nina Carberry, TV presenter Grainne Seoige and newscaster Aengus Mac Grianna on the dancefloor.

Completing the lineup are Paralympian Ellen Keane, comedian Neil Delamere, singer Erica Cody, model Missy Keating and Irish bicycler Nicholas Roche.

Dancing With The Stars will return to RTÉ One in January 2022, with presenters Jennifer Zamparelli and Nicky Byrne at the helm.

Loraine Barry and Brian Redmond will return to the DWTS judging panel, but longstanding judge Julian Benson will be replaced by acclaimed choreographer Arthur Gourounlian.

