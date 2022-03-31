Love Island star Malin Andersson splits from boyfriend Jared – weeks giving birth to their daughter Xaya

Love Island star Malin Andersson has split from her boyfriend Jared, just weeks giving birth to their daughter Xaya.

The 29-year-old shared the news with her Twitter followers, and admitted she felt “truly blindsided” by the breakup.

She tweeted: “I have always prided myself on being open and transparent on here, so I wanted to let you all know that myself and Jared are no longer together.”

“We split around 4 weeks ago and I have since been trying to come to terms with everything and process it all,” the reality star continued.

“We are co-parenting Xaya as she of course comes first in all of this, but we would appreciate some space as we navigate through this separation.”

“I don’t want to go into any more detail at the moment, my baby girl is my main priority and I am building myself back up with what fuels my strength – friends, family, exercise and meditation.”

“I didn’t expect any of this to happen, I truly feel blindsided.. but as always, I trust that the universe has a plan for me.”

Malin only went public with her boyfriend Jared in June last year, but at the time she told fans that he was her “soul mate”.

She announced her pregnancy just two months later, and welcomed their first child together on January 28. The news comes after Malin revealed she’s been suffering from post-natal depression.