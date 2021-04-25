Love Island star Malin Andersson reveals she suffered a miscarriage in heartbreaking post

It comes just two years after the death of her one-month-old daughter Consy

Malin Andersson has revealed she suffered a miscarriage in heartbreaking post.

The Love Island star took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share a photo of two pregnancy tests, and explained her social media absence.

The 28-year-old wrote: “Hi everyone, Obviously I have disappeared for a bit and I have had hundreds of messages from people asking if I am okay and sending me love.”

“I appreciate every single message and it means a lot that you all want to make sure I am okay. Sometimes I need to take time to deal with my life privately, as my life is so public, I needed to take time out.”

“The past few months haven’t been easy for me, but there is also something else I would like to address,” the reality star shared.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MALIN ANDERSSON (@missmalinsara)



“You all know that I am very transparent about taboo subjects, and I like to shed light on things that are often not spoken about and especially trauma I have experienced myself.”

“I found out I was pregnant – and I then soon after miscarried. It pains me to talk about this in detail right now due to what happened to Consy..” she added, referencing her baby daughter who died in 2019 – one month after she was born.

“But I want you all to know that miscarriage doesn’t discriminate and it can happen to anyone. Even when you think you have gone through enough.”

“I’ll be fine – my strength never ceases to amaze me sometimes but I felt that I needed to share this with you all as I’ve never been one to hold anything back – especially when I know it can help someone else. 🤍”

On the latest episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder Alexandra Ryan and Goss.ie Editor Kendra Becker are talking all things Oscars.

Ahead of the Academy Awards this weekend, the girls share their experiences of covering Oscars week over in Los Angeles, and reveal what really goes down at all those star-studded parties…

If you’re looking for the audio-only version of our chat, you can listen to the Gosscast on Spotify and iTunes too.