Love Island star Malin Andersson announces pregnancy

The 28-year-old is expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jared

Malin Andersson has announced she’s expecting a baby with her boyfriend Jared.

The 28-year-old, who shot to fame on the second series of Love Island, shared the heartwarming news on Instagram today.

Posting a black-and-white snap of her and Jared cradling her baby bump, she wrote: “My next chapter. My new beginning. My happy ending. My entire universe. All mine.”

“I can’t describe to you all how I feel writing this,” she continued. “Everything I’ve ever wanted, everything I visualised.”

“A solid partner in my life, who has been there in the background – witnessed my life over the past 4 years and has stuck by me as a friend… and now a lover.”

“This couldn’t feel any more right – and we’re now bringing a beautiful soul into this world. My heart feels electric writing this, my eyes tearing up… because I can promise you all there was once upon a time I never thought I could experience this.”

“I was wrong. It just wasn’t the right time. All the pain I’ve endured has led to this very moment… my own little family.”

“Mumma – I know you’re looking down with bright eyes and a big smile. Baby Consy – protect us from above. This is us now,” she added.

The news comes two years after the tragic loss of Malin’s baby daughter Consy.

Consy was born seven weeks premature in December 2018, and sadly passed away four weeks later on January 22, 2019.

Malin only went public with Jared in June, but at the time she told fans that he was her “soul mate”.