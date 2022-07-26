Love Island star Luke Trotman debuts new romance – after splitting from Siannise Fudge

Luke Trotman has debuted a new romance, after splitting from Siannise Fudge.

The 25-year-old, who shot to fame on the winter series of Love Island, took to Instagram to share snaps of his new girlfriend Chelsea Kate.

Chelsea has over 5k followers on Instagram and according to her bio, she is a journalist.

Fans took to the comment section of Luke’s post to comment on how Chelsea looks like Hollywood actress Jennifer Aniston.

One wrote: “She looks like Jennifer Aniston 😍😍”, and a second commented: “Thought that was Jennifer Aniston got a second x”

Another penned: “Girlfriend reveal 🔥”, and a fourth added: “Happy for you 😍😍”

Luke’s new relationship comes after he split from Siannise in November 2021, after two years together.

Their split was reported by The Sun, after fans noticed they hadn’t posted a photo together in weeks.

At the time, a source told the newspaper: “It’s been a really hard couple of weeks for both of them but it’s over for now.”