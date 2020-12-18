Love Island star Luke Mabbott insists he’s ‘never argued’ with girlfriend Lucie Donlan

The couple have been dating for seven months

Luke Mabbott has insisted he’s never argued with his girlfriend Lucie Donlan.

The Love Island stars started dating back in June, following Luke’s split from his co-star Demi Jones.

Speaking to The Sun about their relationship, the 25-year-old said: “It feels like we have been together for years.”

“Lockdown fast-forwarded our relationship, but it made us stronger. We got to spend more time together and quickly found we have the same interests.”

“We both love activities and are a bit wild. It’s good to have a relationship where we do stuff together, rather than always doing separate stuff.”

“We haven’t argued once since we’ve been together,” he continued. “I owe a lot to Love Island. It’s given me my dream girlfriend I’ve wanted for ages.”

“We’re definitely soulmates. It’s weird how it all works out. It was an amazing experience. I wouldn’t change it for the world.”

“It was once in a lifetime experience – you don’t get many opportunities like that.”

Luke also addressed the recent drama between him and his ex Demi, after she uploaded a tell-all video suggesting Lucie was the real reason behind their split.

The reality star simply said: “We’ve all moved on, we’ve all moved on with our own lives. There are bigger things to be worried about.”

Luke and Demi got together on the winter version of Love Island earlier this year, but called it quits back in May – after they were forced to spend time apart due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The following month, Luke was linked to fellow Love Island star Lucie, and the couple confirmed their romance shortly after.

Months later, Demi uploaded a video to YouTube addressing her split from Luke, and claimed he ended their relationship “out of the blue”.

The 22-year-old also suggested Luke had already been talking to Lucie at the beginning of lockdown – hence why he “cut” their relationship short.

Luke later reacted to the video on his Instagram Story, and said: “So there has been a YouTube video put out, and it’s basically Demi addressing our relationship and why we split up again for like the fourth time now.”

“This is like seven months down the line, I’m happy and she’s been dating other people so I don’t see why it needs to be brought up again.”

Luke explained his side of the story, revealing he and Demi had not spoken for a week prior to his decision to call her and end their relationship.

Luke claimed that Demi asked him to wait three weeks before announcing their split, as she had an upcoming clothing collection launching that she “wanted publicity for”.

After agreeing, Luke said the news of the split got leaked, and he decided to move on and go on a date with Lucie a few weeks later.

Lucie also took to her Instagram Stories to address the video, writing: “Hey Guys! Sorry that I’ve been a bit quite over the last couple of days but I’ve been very upset by what happened on Friday.”

“This totally unnecessary and uncalled for YouTube video has been put out there without any thought for our feelings and that of our families.

“I would have hoped that having been on Love Island herself Demi might have stopped to think that obviously her followers will come for myself and Luke in a bid to defend her.

“I’m really disappointed that she’s allowed this to happen especially bearing in mind she has on several occasions in the past commented on the break up and wished us nothing but happiness…”

Lucie continued: “Yes, we also get questions asked daily about how we split up with our respective ex’s but we don’t think its appropriate to create drama around other people’s lives, especially if we can see they’ve moved on and are happy.

“This video has unfortunately sent a whole load of hate trolls our way which has really affected both of us with their horrible and sometimes disgusting comments.

“It’s really something that should not be happening on the internet especially in these difficult times when people are already struggling with their mental health.”

Lucie concluded her post by thanking her followers who had sent messages of support.