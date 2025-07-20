Love Island star Lucy Quinn FINALLY breaks silence on THAT voice note: ‘We’ve all done it’

Love Island star Lucy Quinn has FINALLY broken her silence on THAT voice note.

Last week, Lucy was dumped alongside her partner Tommy, after Shakira and Ty determined which of the three vulnerable couples would be dumped from the Island.

However, while she was in the villa, a voice message was leaked online, which allegedly heard Lucy speak about a “game plan,” to stay in the villa.

The 37-second clip revealed a plan to pair up with well-liked Tommy as a surefire way to make it to the final.

Now, speaking on Love Island Aftersun, Lucy has finally addressed the voicenote, admitting that it was her, and she had trusted the friend who leaked it.

Speaking to Maya Jama, she cleared up what she meant by her message, stating: “I did say till the end, but weren’t the final, I meant the end result, I meant I wanted to be with him in the future.”

She continued: “I should never have commented on someone I’ve never met before, I do really apologise about that, I’m not that type of girl, it was very rude of me.”

Tommy backed her up, stating that the situation has been blown out of proportion.

The voice note, which was leaked last week, said: “I’ve got a phone call today by the way, saying they want to fly me out on Tuesday or Monday.”

“So they said to me on Sunday they’ll let me know for 100 percent, but looks like I’m f**king going on one of those days. So they were like, get your stuff packed basically.”

“I was like, I’m already packed love. They asked me for my top three boys.”

“I said, Tommy, I want Tommy. I feel like if I’m with Tommy I feel like I’ll get all the way to the end.”

“Because everyone loves him. I don’t know if you’ve been watching it but that Megan’s being sent home and I’m f**king made up. And she’s being sent home because of the way she’s treated Tommy.”

“And do you know what, I’m made up that I’ve been watching it because I know how to act. The public have voted her out. So I just need to be left a nice girl and just f**king stick with Tommy.”

