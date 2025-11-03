Love Island star Lucinda Strafford ‘hard-launches’ new romance with fellow Islander after winning series with DIFFERENT Islander

Love Island star Lucinda Strafford has “hard-launched” her romance with fellow Love Island Games star Mert Okatan after winning the latest series with Isaiah Campbell.

Last month, the UK Islander and her US partner won Love Island Games – winning $250,000.

Despite revealing they planned to continue to date following their time on the show, it appears Lucinda has reignited a flame she had with fellow contestant Mert on the series.

Sharing sweet snaps of the pair as they enjoyed a date night in London, Lucinda wrote: “in our own little world ☁️”

Fellow Islanders shared the love in the comments, as Catherine Agbaje wrote: “Cutiesss ❤️,” while Samie Elishi wrote: “Cuteeee.”

The pair had been getting to know each other during their time on the show, until Mert was brutally dumped by the public, with Lucinda going on to win the show with Isaiah.

During his exit interview, Mert confessed he would “wait for Lucinda,” saying: “I feel really sad because I can’t fake my feelings from my heart. So, I want to say from the bottom of my heart that I really had a great connection with Lucinda, and it was not fair for me to leave now. If it’s meant to be with Lucinda, it’s meant to be. I’ll wait for her.”

In another post to TikTok, Lucinda shared a clip with Mert, as she wrote: “but why do you live in another country 🥹”

The pair could be seen sharing an emotional goodbye as Mert headed home to the Netherlands.

A host of comments called for him to move to London, as one wrote: “Time to move to london mert,” as another wrote: “Long distance dating then Mert should move 👀”