Love Island star Lucie Donlan responds to rumours she’s gone under the knife

Lucie Donlan has responded to rumours she’s gone under the knife.
The Love Island star took to Instagram last night to clear up any speculation, after fans thought they spotted a scar on her chest in a recent photo.
The 22-year-old claimed that the photo, where she poses in a red swimsuit, showed a drop of water on her chest – not a scar from a boob job.
Lucie said: “I thought I’d come on quickly and talk about the picture in the red swimsuit.”
“Everyone thinks that the bit of water dripping down my boob is a scar from a boob job which in fact it’s not,” she told fans.
“I’m too scared of anything like that… I’ve never had anything done because I’m too scared.”
“Not that I have anything against it – you do you. But anything like that freaks me out so just to let you know, I haven’t had a boob job,” Lucie added.
View this post on Instagram
Dear World, I have never been about anger, I have always been about love Sincerely, Red ❤️ 🏄♀️ Genuinely one of my favourite pieces from @pursuitswimwear , the Viper Sculpt in Racer Red! Probably the most flattering, shape enhancing suit you will ever find lovingly made from regenerated ocean waste and turned into beautiful swimwear. Pursuit The Label is ethically made within the UK and uses 100% recycled packaging. 🌊♻️🌎. Use the code Lucie15 for 15% off! #swimwear #sustainability #jointhepursuit #ad
The news comes after Lucie was linked to fellow Love Island star Luke Mabbott earlier this week.
On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.
Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.