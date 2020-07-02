Love Island star Lucie Donlan responds to rumours she’s gone under the knife

The 22-year-old cleared up the rumours following recent speculation

Love Island star Lucie Donlan responds to rumours she’s gone under the...

Lucie Donlan has responded to rumours she’s gone under the knife.

The Love Island star took to Instagram last night to clear up any speculation, after fans thought they spotted a scar on her chest in a recent photo.

The 22-year-old claimed that the photo, where she poses in a red swimsuit, showed a drop of water on her chest – not a scar from a boob job.

Lucie said: “I thought I’d come on quickly and talk about the picture in the red swimsuit.”

“Everyone thinks that the bit of water dripping down my boob is a scar from a boob job which in fact it’s not,” she told fans.

“I’m too scared of anything like that… I’ve never had anything done because I’m too scared.”

“Not that I have anything against it – you do you. But anything like that freaks me out so just to let you know, I haven’t had a boob job,” Lucie added.

The news comes after Lucie was linked to fellow Love Island star Luke Mabbott earlier this week.

On this week’s episode of the Gosscast, Goss.ie Founder & CEO Ali Ryan opens up about her own experiences with double standards, gender inequality and sexism both in the workplace and in society in general.

Joining her this week is top Irish fitness coach Kiki Fit, who opens up about her own troubling experiences with harassment, as well as the struggle to be taken seriously as a woman in business.