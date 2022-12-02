Love Island star Luca Bish enjoys ‘date night’ following split from Gemma Owen

Luca Bish enjoyed a “date night” on Thursday evening, following his recent split from Gemma Owen.

The former couple called it quits on November 16, just three months after they left the Love Island villa together.

In a statement at the time, Gemma revealed their split “wasn’t an easy decision” but it was what was “best” for them both.

Taking to his Instagram Stories on Thursday, Luca shared a video of him walking into a restaurant covered in fairy lights.

He captioned the post: “Date night,” before asking his followers to guess who he was heading out with.

The fishmonger revealed his mystery date was either his management or one of his Love Island co-stars – Andrew Le Page, Dami Hope, or Gemma’s ex Jacques O’Neill.

Shortly after Gemma announced their split on Instagram, Luca took to his Instagram Stories to release his own statement.

He wrote at the time: “Switched my phone back on after taking some time out to clear my head after an emotional afternoon to thousands of messages and news articles about my breakup.”

“I would have liked some time to process this privately but as you all already now know sadly Gemma and I made the mutual decision earlier today to go our separate ways.”

“We have been on such a journey together and have made some amazing memories which I will treasure. I can’t thank everyone enough for their support for us as a couple during and after Love Island,” he added.

“We will remain good friends and I wish nothing but the best for her.”

The former couple finished in second place on Love Island this summer, which was won by Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Davide Sanclimenti.