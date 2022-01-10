Love Island star Liberty Poole opens up about her dating life after splitting from Jake Cornish

Liberty Poole has opened up about her dating life since Love Island.

The former Nandos waitress appeared on the hit dating show last summer, where she found love with fellow Islander Jake Cornish.

The pair made things official in the villa, however their relationship broke down just days before the final – after Liberty questioned her beau’s intentions.

Liberty, who will appear on the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice, has since admitted she’s been too busy to look for love again.

The 22-year-old told OK! Magazine: “I’m happy being single, to be honest. I think I went into Love Island looking for love, thinking that’s what I needed. And then I found something better.”

“There’s not a lot going on in the love life department. I’m quite busy at the moment so I don’t really have much time. But I also feel like I’m not ready, either, because I’m just so focused on myself that I don’t want any distractions from my happiness. So maybe in the future, but it’s not the right time.”

When asked whether anyone has been sliding into her DMs, Liberty replied: “I didn’t really have anyone pop up at all when I came out. It was mainly nice messages from girls saying how I inspired them. That, to me, meant more than guys’ attention anyway.”

“I don’t think I was in the right head space for that. Since then, I’ve had a few people wanting to take me out now, but I’m just really focused on myself and it’s not the right time in my life to go on dates.”

Liberty has been paired up with pro skater Joe Johnson for Dancing On Ice, and insists they are just “the best of friends”.

Dancing On Ice starts at 6:30pm on Sunday, January 16 on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.