Love Island star Liam Reardon receiving death threats over his Casa Amor antics

The 21-year-old has been getting close to new girl Lillie Haynes

Love Island star Liam Reardon has been receiving death threats over his Casa Amor antics.

The 21-year-old is coupled up with Millie Court on the show, but their romance is being put to the ultimate test this week.

On Monday night, the boys snuck out of the main villa and moved into Casa Amor – where they were joined by six new stunning girls.

During Tuesday’s episode, Liam admitted he’s “very attracted” to new girl Lillie Haynes, and the pair even slept in the same bed together.

Back in the main villa, Millie slept outside with Faye Winter – staying loyal to Liam as six new boys moved into the villa.

Liam’s actions have caused uproar on social media, with his friend and former contestant Joshua Ritchie hitting out at online trolls.

He wrote: “People are always fast to jump to be kind. One of my friends is on #LoveIsland island at the minute, his sister is receiving death threats on his account.”

“Before writing something on social media just remember who’s behind the phone,” Joshua added.

Liam’s sister Niamh, who is currently running his social media accounts, also slammed online trolls.

She wrote: “Remember there is a family member behind all contestants’ accounts.”

“With this type of programme there will be judgments but any vile, vulgar or threatening messages will not be tolerated. He’s my younger brother.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media One and Virgin Media Player.