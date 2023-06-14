Love Island star Liam Reardon hits back at claims he ‘cheated’ on Millie Court

Liam Reardon has hit back at claims he “cheated” on Millie Court.

The pair won the 2021 series of Love Island, and moved in together shortly afterwards.

The reality stars called it quits last summer, but recently rekindled their romance and enjoyed a holiday together last month.

In a new interview with MailOnline, Liam refused to confirm that he and Millie are officially back together, but addressed speculation about their break-up.

The 23-year-old said: “There are a lot of rumours going around about me and Millie being back together… we are very good friends, we are very close friends… and we have been that way since the day we met.”

“People can make their own assumptions and that’s up to them, but I will leave you with the fact that we’re really good friends. We are friends for now… we are just very good friends.”

“If we were ever to get back together in the future, then yes potentially we will share it with our fans, we will have to see.”

Liam continued: “Myself and Millie faced a lot of criticism, especially myself, when we broke up certain things came out about me cheating, which was obviously not true. I have never cheated.”

“If people have something in their heads… you can’t try and tell them otherwise, you just have to leave them to think what they think.”

“I was 21 going into the show, 22 leaving and I had a girlfriend who I didn’t know eight weeks before and I had this whole new life and people calling me all sorts of things and talking about my mistakes. I thought ‘Christ, it’s a lot to take on.'”

Addressing his Casa Amor antics, the Welshman added: “I am not saying what I did was right. I owned up to it and said I regretted it and luckily Millie took me back and we went on to enjoy ourselves and become a proper couple.”

