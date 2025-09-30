Love Island star Liam Reardon ‘confirms’ split from Millie Court as he hints at joint podcast’s future

Love Island star Liam Reardon appeared to “confirm” his split from Millie Court as he dropped a huge hint regarding their joint podcast’s future.

The couple won the 2021 series of Love Island, but called it quits the following summer.

Much to fans’ delight, the reality stars reunited the following year, but earlier this month, it sadly looked like they’d parted ways once again.

Following the reports, by removing the link to their previous joint YouTube podcast from her Instagram bio, Millie was the first to break social media ties with Liam.

She has since been posting vlogs by herself on her social media.

Now, it appears Liam has taken the same step, over two weeks later, by taking the link off his Instagram page.

Since its debut last October, the podcast has released a new episode every Tuesday and Thursday.

However, the last episode was posted over three weeks ago, around the same time the couple were hit by split rumours.

According to The Sun Online, distance played a part in their alleged breakup.

Millie, 29, currently lives in Essex, while Liam, 26, is based in Wales.

A source close to the couple said: “Millie and Liam have tried so hard to make their relationship work.”

“But unfortunately, the distance was just difficult and they have sadly ended their relationship for a second time.”

“Obviously, they’ve worked things out before, so friends are hoping this might just be a blip as it’s all still very fresh,” the source said at the time.

Neither has directly addressed the rumours since the report came out.