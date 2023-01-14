Love Island star Laura Anderson ‘splits from Gary Lucy’ just two months after confirming romance

Laura Anderson has split from Gary Lucy, just two months after she confirmed their romance.

The reality star, who shot to fame on Love Island in 2018, has deleted all trace of the actor from her Instagram feed – and even unfollowed him on the platform.

An insider has since told The Sun: “They are calling it a break but it looks unlikely they will get back together.”

“They want different things at the end of the day,” the source added.

The news will come as a shock to fans, as the couple spent Christmas and New Years together, and only recently shared loved-up snaps on social media.

Laura confirmed her romance with the Hollyoaks star in November, after meeting on Celebs Go Dating.

The 33-year-old signed up for the hit dating show after splitting from her ex Dane Bowers in August.

At the time, the Scottish beauty told The UK Sun: “I get on really well with Gary, it’s blossoming. It’s the happiest I’ve been in a long time. We started off as friends but let see what happens.”

“There were loads of dates on the show and sometimes when your dates don’t go that well you just see who else is around.”

“Things are going really well for us, I wouldn’t change anything. We are going with the flow and seeing where things go.”

Speaking about breaking the Celebs Go Dating rule, which cites that two celebrities are not allowed to date each other, Laura joked: “Well, I didn’t ask anyone out, so I haven’t done anything.”

Laura announced her split from Dane back in August.

She told her 1.4 million followers at the time: “Just to let all of my beautiful supporters on here know that unfortunately Dane and I have decided to separate.”

“Thank you all for your continued support. Sadly we’re just not right for each other but I do wish him nothing but love.”

The 33-year-old moved to Dubai to live with Dane in 2020, but moved back to the UK after their split.

She told her fans at the time: “I will be moving back to the UK as soon as I can. Roll on the rest of 2022, let’s make it count.”

Meanwhile, 40-year-old Hollyoaks star Gary split from his wife Natasha Gray back in 2018, shortly before their fourth wedding anniversary.

The former couple got married in November 2014, after 11 years of dating.

They share four children – India, Elvis, Sadie and Theodore.