Love Island star Laura Anderson shocks fans by unveiling dramatic new look

Love Island star Laura Anderson has shocked fans by unveiling a dramatic new look.

In her latest Instagram post, the 31-year-old looks unrecognisable as she ditched her signature blonde locks for a brunette wig by celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge.

Laura simply captioned the post: “Who dis? 🧚‍♂️”

View this post on Instagram Who dis? 🧚‍♂️ @missyempire A post shared by LAURA ANDERSON (@lauraanderson1x) on Jun 18, 2020 at 3:40am PDT

Laura’s followers can’t get over how different she looks, but many people agree the brunette look suits her.

Fellow Love Island star Anna Vakili commented: “Omgggg suits you 😍😍😍😍.”

Another follower wrote: “Suit this colour soo much 😍.”

Laura showed off a new look after she recently went public with her boyfriend Tom Brazier.

She confirmed their relationship last month by sharing a cosy couples’ workout video on Instagram.

The pair are currently self-isolating together at her Chiswick home.

Laura was previously in an on-off relationship with Love Island 2015 winner Max Morley for nine months.

However, they eventually called it quits for good last July.

