Love Island star Laura Anderson shocks fans by unveiling dramatic new look

Love Island star Laura Anderson has shocked fans by unveiling a dramatic new look.
In her latest Instagram post, the 31-year-old looks unrecognisable as she ditched her signature blonde locks for a brunette wig by celebrity hairstylist Carl Bembridge.
Laura simply captioned the post: “Who dis? 🧚♂️”
Laura’s followers can’t get over how different she looks, but many people agree the brunette look suits her.
Fellow Love Island star Anna Vakili commented: “Omgggg suits you 😍😍😍😍.”
Another follower wrote: “Suit this colour soo much 😍.”
Laura showed off a new look after she recently went public with her boyfriend Tom Brazier.
She confirmed their relationship last month by sharing a cosy couples’ workout video on Instagram.
The pair are currently self-isolating together at her Chiswick home.
Laura was previously in an on-off relationship with Love Island 2015 winner Max Morley for nine months.
However, they eventually called it quits for good last July.
Check out this at-home Couples Workout to keep that spark alive 💫😉 @tbconditioning 😘
