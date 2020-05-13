They look so cute together!

Love Island star Laura Anderson goes public with new boyfriend

Love Island 2018 star Laura Anderson has gone public with her new boyfriend.

Amid the coronavirus lockdown, the 31-year-old has confirmed her relationship with personal trainer Tom Brazier.

Taking to Instagram, Laura shared a cosy couples’ workout video with her followers.

“Check out this at-home Couples Workout to keep that spark alive 💫😉 @tbconditioning 😘,” she captioned the post.

The reality star looked head-over-heels in love with her new beau in the video, as they shared a number of kisses and cuddles during the intense workout.

According to Tom’s social media accounts, the fitness guru has been a personal trainer since 2004 – and has achieved a WBFF’s Coach of the Year title.

Laura was previously in an on-off relationship with Love Island 2015 winner Max Morley for nine months, however, they eventually called it quits for good in July last year.

