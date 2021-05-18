Love Island star Laura Anderson enjoys date night with ex Dane Bowers

Laura Anderson has enjoyed a date night with her ex-boyfriend Dane Bowers, amid reports they’re back together.

The Love Island star recently moved back to Dubai, where she is said to be spending “all her time” with the Another Level singer.

The rumoured couple enjoyed a dinner date at The Orangerie in Dubai over the weekend, sharing snaps from the meal to their Instagram Stories.

The couple split back in 2018, with Laura entering the Love Island villa later that year.

A source told the MailOnline last month: “Dane and Laura have been spending all their time together in Dubai – being in each other’s company again has reminded them how good things were before.”

The insider added that Laura was “devastated” when she and Dane broke-up, but said that she is now “willing to give him another chance”.

“Dane’s a little bit older now too, and having Laura back in Dubai with him has been a very welcomed surprise,” the source said.