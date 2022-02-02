Love Island star Kaz Kamwi opens up about her split from Tyler Cruickshank for the first time

Love Island star Kaz Kamwi has opened up about her split from Tyler Cruickshank for the first time.

The couple, who made it to the final of the popular dating show last summer, called it quits just three months after leaving the villa.

In a YouTube video uploaded earlier today, Kaz admitted she didn’t feel appreciated in the relationship, and said she is struggling to get her confidence back after the breakup.

The reality star said: “Obviously I am single now, I was in a relationship the last time I was on this channel.”

“Being single in itself that is not an issue that is fine. What is really hard is Twitter… when everything happened even before we confirmed anything everyone gave their opinions.”

“I get it, on one hand everyone is entitled to their opinion that’s fine, and a lot of people saw things that I didn’t see at the time. I was very naïve. It’s okay it’s fine…”

“I learned so much from that breakup and period of time. At the end of the day some relationships work, and some don’t and this one just didn’t,” the fashion blogger added.

“I was never faking it, I never acted up online for it, I was very much myself and I was how I would be in any other relationship, so I gave my 100 per cent and I don’t think I was fully appreciated but that’s just life.”

Kaz explained that she struggled to cope after the couple separated because she “lost a lot of her confidence”.

She said: “I feel like when it all happened publicly, my God. It was really hard when a message was being put out there that basically said you’re not good enough.”

“I found that really hard. I feel like ever since I have come out that has been a massive thing in general. Am I being sensitive? It is just really hard navigating and processing everything.”

“I have lost a lot of my confidence the last couple of months and trying to gain it back it’s a journey. I am basically on a journey of getting my confidence back to exactly where it was before. Even talking about it is really intimidating.”

“Normally, I am fine, but I feel really vulnerable. Should I share that with people? Should I not?”

“I am such a what you see is what you get type of person so when I’m not in good spirits you can tell my energy… I can be smiling but my aura and my overall body language and the way I carry myself, you will know that I’m not okay,” Kaz explained.

“I feel like I fell off and I am picking myself back up and I thought why not go through this with other people?”

Watch the full video below: