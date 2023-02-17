Love Island star Kaz Crossley ‘arrested in the UAE’ on suspicion of drug offences

Love Island star Kaz Crossley was reportedly arrested in the United Arab Emirates this week on suspicion of drug offences.

According to The Sun, the TV personality was detained at Abu Dhabi airport on Monday, where she was due to board a connecting flight to Thailand.

The newspaper has reported that Kaz’s name was flagged over a two-year-old video of her allegedly snorting a white substance at a party in Dubai.

It’s understood authorities in the United Arab Emirates are looking into the viral clip, which was reportedly shot during lockdown in 2020.

A source said: “She was looking forward to getting back to Thailand where she has been doing voluntary work and all of a sudden she is languishing in a Dubai jail.”

“Everyone knows how strict they are about drugs over there. She must be terrified. She had only stopped off in Abu Dhabi to catch a connecting flight but her name has obviously raised a red flag.”

“She was allowed to send just one email and wasn’t even allowed to make a phone call,” the insider claimed.

“She messaged one particular friend whose email she could remember and asked her to inform her family that she was OK but had been arrested for drugs offences.”

“The arrest wasn’t because of anything she had on her. As far as we know it is all down to that video.”

According to the outlet, Kaz’s agent said she cooperated with the police and is expected to be released on Friday morning.

A Foreign Office spokesman also said: “We are in contact with the local authorities following the arrest of a British national in the United Arab Emirates.”

Kaz shot to fame when she appeared on Love Island in 2018, which saw her couple up with Josh Denzel.

The 29-year-old now works as a full-time influencer, and is set to appear on Channel 5’s upcoming show The Challenge later this year.