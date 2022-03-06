Love Island star Kady McDermott jets off on romantic trip to the Maldives with mystery man

Kady McDermott has jetted off on romantic trip to the Maldives with a mystery man.

The reality star, who appeared on the 2016 series of Love Island, has been sharing photos from the luxury holiday with her 1.3million Instagram followers.

On Friday night, Kady and her beau enjoyed a romantic meal on the beach, surrounded by rose petals and candles.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott)

She shared a video of the set-up with her followers, and wrote: “Best dinner ever 🥺❤️”

One fan commented on the clip: “Who’s the lucky man ❤️”, while another wrote: “Just beautiful. Hope you had a significant other to enjoy your company.❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍”

Kady also shared snaps of her in a bath filled with rose petals and this morning, she shared a photo of an amazing breakfast on a heart-shaped tray in a swimming pool.

Kady was recently linked to Aston Villa footballer Matty Cash, following her split from her on-off boyfriend of four years Myles Barnett. In an interview with The Sun last month, the 26-year-old was asked whether she was seeing anyone at the moment. Kady remained tight-lipped, repling: “Yeah, I’ve been on dates. But I’m not saying.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kady McDermott (@kadymcdermott)