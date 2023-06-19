Love Island star Jessie Wynter rushed to hospital while on holidays with boyfriend Will Young

Jessie Wynter was rushed to hospital over the weekend, while on holidays with her boyfriend Will Young.

The couple, who met on the 2023 winter series of Love Island, are currently in the US – and spent a few days in Chicago.

On their last day in the Windy City, Jessie took to her Instagram Stories to share a snap from a hospital bed, with a medical bracelet on her wrist.

The Australian model wrote: “Not how we thought the trip would be ending.”

Jessie did not reveal why she was in the hospital, but she later returned to her Instagram Stories to thank fans for their kind messages.

She wrote: “Thanks for all the messages!! You guys are the sweetest! I’m okay now.”

Prior to their trip to the US, Will and Jessie spent some time with Jessie’s family and friends in Australia.

The reality stars then enjoyed a romantic trip to Paris, where they sparked engagement rumours.

Jessie addressed the rumours on the Girls Know Nothing podcast, saying: “There’s no wedding planned at this stage.”

When asked whether she wanted to be married before or after having kids, Jessie said: “I don’t know. I probably would want to be married before. That’s actually a really tough question!”

“If Will was here he would just be like ‘Yep, we’re getting married, we’re having kids…”