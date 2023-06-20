Love Island star Jessie Wynter reveals she was rushed to hospital after her drink was spiked: ‘It was so scary’

Jessie Wynter has revealed she was rushed to hospital over the weekend, after her drink was spiked.

The Love Island star, who was in Chicago with her boyfriend Will Young at the time, took to Instagram on Tuesday to issue a stark warning to her 911k followers.

She wrote: “I wasn’t sure if I should post this as I felt so embarrassed but the other night I was unfortunately rushed to hospital after my drink was spiked.” “I was so lucky that I was with Will and he looked after me throughout the whole time especially because it was so scary. It was such an awful and scary situation to be in and it breaks my heart that this is something people need to look out for.” The Australian model continued: “If you’re out drinking please always make sure you’re with someone who you trust and please be careful when sitting your drinks down or accepting drinks off others. It’s so sad that this even has to be a reminder but unfortunately it’s the harsh reality.” “I’m so grateful to have been around so many supportive people who got me safely to hospital. It was so scary, in the hospital there were other girls arriving in the exact same condition I was in and the nurses said we had all tested with the same thing in our system.” Jessie went on to say: “I felt so embarrassed that this had happened to me and felt like this was all my fault and I can imagine others have been in the same position may feel the same but this is your reminder that this is not at all your fault and it’s nothing to be embarrassed about.” “The people that should feel embarrassed and ashamed are the awful people who choose to spike other peoples drinks, not the victim.” “Thanks for all the lovely messages and I pray that this doesn’t happen to any of you out there. I also send love to anyone else who has been put in the same or worse situations. ❤️” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jessie Renée Wynter (@jessiereneewynter)

Hours before Jessie’s drink was spiked, she had been enjoying a baseball game with her boyfriend Will.

Will commented on her post: “I love you so much!! 🫶🏼🫶🏼 nothing to be embarrassed or scared to speak up about – i got you xx”

Read about the signs your drink may have been tampered with here.

Here are some helpful links for support and advice:

HSE: https://www2.hse.ie/conditions/drink-spiking-date-rape-drugs/

Dublin Rape Crisis Centre: https://www.drcc.ie/

