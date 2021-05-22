Love Island star Jess Hayes ‘splits from fiancé Dan Lawry’ after three years together

Jess Hayes has reportedly split from her fiancé Dan Lawry, after three years together.

The couple, who share a son named Presley, sadly lost a baby boy at the end of November – after Jessica miscarried at 19 weeks pregnant.

Six months after her tragic miscarriage, The Sun has reported that Jess and Dan have called it quits.

A source said: “Jessica is absolutely devastated but things just aren’t working. The miscarriage has really affected them both and they aren’t supporting each other like they used to.”

“They have been arguing non stop and enough is enough so Dan has moved out of the family home. Friends are really hoping they can patch things up.”

Goss.ie has contacted Jess’ rep for a comment.

The reality star, who won Love Island with Max Morley in 2015, hinted there was trouble in paradise on social media earlier this week.

Jess wrote on Instagram: “I know one day I’ll come and speak about how I got through this s**t but I don’t even know myself anymore.”

“I’m heartbroken and my world has been turned upside down again. I’m done keeping quiet, I never deserved half the s**t people have put me through.”

Jess and Dan got engaged in August 2018 after just six months of dating, and went on to welcome their now 23-month-old son Presley.

