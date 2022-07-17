Love Island star Jacques reacts to Paige kissing Adam

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has reacted to his former flame Paige Thorne kissing Adam Collard.

The rugby star quit the dating show earlier this week, as his paramedic beau grew close tot the Newcastle bombshell.

Paige and Adam shared their first kiss on Sunday night’s show, and Jacques appeared on Aftersun shortly afterwards, where he opened up about how it felt seeing Paige move on.

Host Laura Whitmore asked: “How is it seeing Paige continue her journey in there?”

Jacques replied: “I haven’t really watched but before I left I said crack on like I did in Casa Amor. She needs to explore like I did. So I said, ‘You do what you need to do’ and she’s doing that.”

When asked if he still feels the same way about Paige now, Jacques admitted: “We had a good connection. I did see things on the outside working with us but as I said, she’s doing what she needs to do.”

Love Island continues tomorrow night at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

