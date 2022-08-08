Love Island star Jacques O’Neill throws shade at Paige Thorne’s new beau Adam Collard

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has thrown shade at his ex Paige Thorne’s new beau Adam Collard.

The rugby star was coupled up with the Welsh paramedic when he sensationally decided to quit the latest season of the hit dating show.

The 23-year-old promised to wait for Paige outside the villa, but she then grew close to bombshell Adam, and the pair made it through to the semi-finals.

Jacques has not spoken to Paige since he left the show, and he skipped out on the highly anticipated reunion last week.

He took part in an Instagram Live over the weekend alongside his close pal and fellow Islander Luca Bish, and was asked about Paige and Adam’s romance.

A fan asked: “What do you think of Paige and Adam?”

Jacques sarcastically replied: “Well, her mum seems to love him doesn’t she?” before joking: “He’s in there with the fam!”

He was referring to the ‘Meet the Parents’ episode last month, which saw Paige’s mum say of Adam: “Sorry, I’m not buying it.”

Jacques later added: “Nah, Paige and Adam seem really happy together. Best of luck to them,” as Luca quipped: “Sound well sincere there, mate!”

It comes after Adam addressed speculation he had already ended things with Paige, just days after they were dumped from the villa.

The pair hadn’t been seen together after the show as Adam returned to his native Newcastle, and Paige reunited with her family in Swansea.

This lead fans to believe they had already called it quits, but Adam has confirmed they’re still an item.

After the 26-year old posted a topless photo of himself on Wednesday night, a fan commented: “Are you and Paige still together?”

The personal trainer replied: “I bloody hope so since I’m seeing her tomorrow. Course we are, I can’t wait just family comes first x.”