Love Island star Jacques O’Neill ‘secretly splits’ from influencer girlfriend three years after appearing on the series

Love Island star Jacques O’Neill has reportedly “secretly split” from his influencer girlfriend Ellie O’Donnell, three years after he appeared on the series. The 26-year-old rose to fame when he appeared on Love Island in 2022 and struggled with the breakdown of his relationship with Paige on the show. The Love Island star was first linked to the model in July of 2024, and a source at the time claimed their romance had blossomed. #loveisland #fyp #foryou ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER – jessica @baddestbs_1 Jacques oniell and Gf Ellie o Donnell in Dublin #jacquesoneill At the time, an insider told The Sun said: “Jacques and Ellie are a really good match and love spending time together. “They recently went on a romantic trip together, which made them even more smitten than before, and they are now thinking about moving in together. “Jacques gets on really well with her sister Daisey as well, and they often all hang out together.” Ellie previously shared snaps of herself and Jacques on Instagram, wearing matching Dublin tops and looking very loved up.

However, The Sun has now reported that the pair have called time on their relationship, unfollowing each other on social media.

Ellie previously dated Stephen Bear back in 2019, but they split up after he confessed to cheating on her.

At the time of their split, Stephen confessed: “I cheated on Ellie with somebody else, and she found out about it. We were going through a hard time, always arguing. It wasn’t nice at the end.”

He added: “I don’t want no one else. I want to have kids with her and no one else. I just need to prove myself.”

Meanwhile, Jacques previously dated fellow love islander Paige Thorne.

Jacques had been coupled up with Paige on Love Island 2022; however, Casa Amor saw their relationship hit the rocks.

Just days later, the “ultimate bombshell”, Adam Collard, entered the villa and began getting to know Paige.

Jacques sensationally quit Love Island but promised to wait for Paige outside the villa.

However, Paige ultimately placed fifth with Adam on the show, missing out on a coveted spot in the grand final.

Months later, Paige and Adam called it quits after a video of the Newcastle native cosying up to a mystery blonde in McDonald’s went viral.

Following her split from Adam, fans of Jacques and Paige called for the pair to rekindle their romance.