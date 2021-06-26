The 25-year-old is back on the market

Love Island star Jack Fowler splits from girlfriend after one year together

Jack Fowler has split from his girlfriend Joanne Baban Morales, after one year together.

The Love Island star made their romance Instagram official last May, but they’ve since unfollowed each other and deleted all photos of them together.

Jack’s rep told The Sun: “Jack and Joanne decided to call time on their year-long relationship at the beginning of the year.”

“They ended amicably, remain as friends and he wishes her nothing but the best in life.”

While they only went public with their romance last year, the pair had been dating since 2019.

Jack shot to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island.