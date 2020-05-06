The news has broken a lot of hearts

Love Island star Jack Fowler goes public with mystery new girlfriend

Love Island star Jack Fowler has shocked fans by going public with his stunning new girlfriend.

The 24-year-old, who rose to fame on the 2018 series of Love Island, shared a snap with his new beau on Tuesday night – but didn’t reveal his girlfriend’s identity.

Sharing the photo with his 1.3 million Instagram followers, Jack simply captioned the post: “It’s all good over on this side.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JACK FOWLER (@_jackfowler_) on May 5, 2020 at 11:35am PDT

Fans were quick to react to Jack’s post, and his Love Island co-stars also shared their excitement for him.

Wes Nelson commented: “AYYY It’s OUT! Love to see it my bro.”

Josh Denzel also wrote, “Happy retirement,” in the comment section, referring to his retirement from single life.

Jack famously dated his co-star Laura Crane after they met in the Love Island villa, but they split just a few weeks after the show ended in 2018.

After splitting from Laura, Jack appeared on Celebs Go Dating last year in the hopes of finding love, but he was left single at the end of the show.

